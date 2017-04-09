Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan has been declared tax-free in Jharkhand. The movie has mostly been shot in the northern state.

The state government has also granted a subsidy of Rs 2 crore for the movie. "#BegumJaan is Tax free in Jharkhand [filmed extensively there]. A subsidy of Rs 2 cr has been granted by the Govt of Jharkhand," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Begum Jaan is a film about a brothel-owner, played by Vidya, who fights the government to save the brothel from getting demolished. The trailer of the movie had showed Vidya in a bold and powerful avatar.

Vidya will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Gauhar Khan, Ila Arun and Pallavi Sharda. Begum Jaan is slated to be released on April 14.