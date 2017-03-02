The Kollywood was recently abuzz with reports that Vidya Balan was all set to take the plunge into Tamil films with Rajinikanth's next film. It was said that the Dirty Picture actress would romance the Tamil superstar in the Dhanush-produced flick.

Vidya Balan has now admitted that she has been approached to play the female lead in Rajinikanth's film, but she wants some more time to open up on the project. The Bollywood actress was spotted at the launch of The Wrong Turn by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose recently, where she was also available for media interaction.

On being asked about her pairing up with Rajinikanth, she said, "We will know in a while." As per the buzz in Kollywood, the talks have reached the final stage, but the actress is yet to sign the dotted line. An official announcement can be expected soon.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the names of Trisha Krishnan and a few others were also doing the rounds.

It may be recalled here that Vidya Balan's name had surfaced when the female lead in Rajinikanth's previous film Kabali was being finalised. Later, Radhika Apte bagged the mega-budget flick.

Vidya Balan is currently working in Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan and Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu.

Coming to Rajinikanth's film, the movie is still in the pre-production stages and will hit the floors in May, once the Tamil superstar completes his portion in Shankar's 2.0.

The untitled flick marks the second outing of Pa Ranjith with Rajinikanth, who were earlier a part of Kalaippuli S Thanu-produced Kabali.