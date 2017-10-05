Vidya Balan, who recently appeared on the second season of Neha Dhupia's radio chat show #NoFilterNeha, narrated one of her life's horrific incident when she encountered a man masturbating in front of her in a local train in Mumbai during her college days.

Vidya, who was having a gala time sharing her untold and rare experiences of her professional and personal life on the show, revealed that a man from nowhere entered the ladies compartment of a local train where she was sitting and chatting with three of her friends while returning home from college.

While Vidya and her friends requested the man to deboard the train, he was reluctant to step out pretending that he was unaware that it was a ladies' coach. Suddenly, the man, who sat by the window, unzipped his pants and started masturbating in front of them. Enraged by his actions, Vidya hit him with her writing pad and pushed him out of the train then and there.

"I was in the ladies' compartment coming back from Xavier's where I studied. Three of us friends. We were just sitting and chatting and suddenly I saw this guy get in and sit on the opposite side. So I said yeh ladies hai and he said oh accha ladies hai. He said haan agle station pe utarta hu. Agle station pe he went towards the exit so we thought he got off. Once the train started he came in again and said oh main nahi utra, main agle station pe utarta hu. So he was sitting there by the window," Vidya said.

"And then I kept looking at him and it was very uncomfortable you know. You get a sense that something's fishy. By then he pulled his zip down and he started you know masturbating, shagging right there! He flashed us and I had a writing pad or a file or something in my hand. I went and hit him aur maine maa behen ki gaali bhi di. Pushed him towards the exit and then literally pushed him out of the train. I was enraged," she added.