We're back again! That time of the year, the festive season is here. As the world engulfs in the festive yuletide spirit, let us not forget the moments which the English Premier League have in offer for us. Just after you enjoy the silent night on Christmas eve and the hearty luncheon on Christmas day and a night-long wine fest, comes Boxing Day! Ta-da!

While a winter break for the Premier League continues to be up for debate, good news for us fans is that Boxing Day 2016 Premier League games will take place as usual. Will Chelsea finish the calendar year as the numero uno side in the table, will Manchester United come out with any better or can Leicester City cope in the absence of Jamie Vardy? Answers we get to know by the end of Monday!

Meanwhile, of the beautiful tradition of English football that has continued over the years on December 26, let us do a bit of rewind and bring across some great Boxing Day Premier League fixtures of the past, which are definitely worth enjoying -- time and again.

Here's the list

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Year: 2012

Result: MUFC 4-3 NUFC

What a match it was! One of the greatest Boxing Day fixtures ever in the history of the Premier League saw Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United score a dramatic late goal to steal the thunder in the match and eventually, lift their historic 20th English league title after some months.

That was Ferguson's final season as the United manager. James Perch (Newcastle), Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez 'Chicharito' (Manchester United) remained the star attractions in the match.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Year: 2007

Result: Chelsea 4-4 Villa

Jose Mourinho had just been sacked during his first tenure as the Chelsea manager, so the match was played under the guidance of Avram Grant. The match turned out to be an eight-goal thriller, but apart from that, a plethora of red cards stole the attention.

Andriy Shevchenko scored a brace for the Blues in the match, Michael Ballack scored a world-class free-kick goal, the likes of Zat Knight, Ashley Cole and Ricardo Carvalho got red cards each...And, the match remained one of the most talked-about English league games of the season.

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Year: 2000

Result: Arsenal 6-1 Leicester

Challenge Arsene Wenger's men to emulate the feat against the defending champions. Can they come out strong? We can't predict but we can surely say that this game, 16 years back, turned out to be an instant classic and the result built the legacy of Arsenal further.

Club legend Thierry Henry scored a hat-trick in the game, played at the Highbury. Tony Adams was the captain then...and the coach -- Arsene Wenger!