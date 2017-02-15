Sasikala broke down at J Jayalalithaa's Memorial in Marina beach in Chennai before heading to Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru after she was convicted on Tuesday by the Supreme Court in the two-decade-old disproportionate assets (DA) case.

But what caught people's attention was Chinamma slapping thrice on the Samadhi of the late Chief Minister with her right hand. She was seen muttering something and her gesture evoked a strong reaction on Twitter. Many claimed she was taking oath not to give up and seek revenge against her rivals.

Though there is no clarity on what exactly Sasikala said at Jaya's Memorial, social media have been abuzz with different versions of the lip reading. Here are a few reactions:

Viju Cherian: #Panneerselvam meditated, #Sasikala has taken a vow....the #JayaMemorial is the cynosure of all political drama in #TamilNadu.

Rosh..ni: When she slapped her palm on the samadhi? Making a promise or cursing? Wat was #sasikala doing ️, #badattitude http://fb.me/3lJWooNY0

Perfect Sync !! #Sasikala pic.twitter.com/SdJWmoR1dC — S T R A N G 3 R ☯ (@HungryHeartt49) February 15, 2017

Pradeep kumar: #TAMILNADUPOLITICS are no less than any mass action film. #Sasikala vows on JAYA'sgrave hinting tht she fights back.

Sakthi Arulprakasam: Swearing vengeance? #Sasikala #TTVDinakaran #TTVDinakaran

Kavitha Rao: Paying tributes n doing Pradakshina ok, bt #Sasikala slammed hr right hand thrice on #jayalalithaa memorial,said something.Wht does it mean?

V Gopalan: #sasikala trying to smash the samadhi of JJ telling that "U R the 1st accused u escaped and I am going to jail" !

#OPSvsSasikala #OPSForCM

Yeskayess: #Sasikala slaps #jayalalithaa before going to jail. What audacity. See her clenched teeth at the time of slapping and later wiping her palms

Ranjani Giridharan: #sasikala slams on #jayalalithaa's memorial, vows to her late supremo. Height of theatrics. #SasikalaConvicted #TNsaved

Hari: Wth #sasikala promises like a warlord to bring down people who did injustice to aiadmk #godsaveTamilnadu

Jayarasan: #Sasikala #Singam... Ongi adicha Onnra Ton Weight da!!

Abinayah: Look at #Sasikala showing her true colours.So much anger and vengeance in those eyes.The one time people feel justice has been done.#TNsaved