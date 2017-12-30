Indian tennis star Sania Mirza will be missing the Australian Open 2018 as she recuperates from a jumper's knee. Till then, nothing stops her from sweating out a bit and trying hands in other forms of cardio activities. For instance, the zumba dance.

The 31-year-old glam queen has shared a video of her shaking hips and legs to the hit song 'Swag Se Swagat', picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, from the movie 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Sania is seen doing the activity at the Transformers Dance Studio in Dubai.

Sania spent her Christmas 2017 with husband Shoaib Malik and his family in Lahore, Pakistan. She is possibly going to spend the new year's eve there as well. Some recent photos have been shared.

The Indian tennis queen is looking forward to making a return to the tennis court, just like the legendary Roger Federer, who took a break from the entire 2016 tennis season to recover from injury, after featuring for just the Australian Open and the Wimbledon grand slams.

"Basically I have something that's called a jumper's knee. I am okay to walk, but it's painful to change directions and play," Mirza was quoted as saying by Tennis.com. "That's the biggest problem. So I can run straight but I can't actually do plyometric stuff on it.

"They [the doctors] told me to take a couple of months off, then see how it feels before getting into a process of either surgery or injections or whatever. So when I saw them, the pain wasn't less after two months. So now we have to take a call whether we have to do a surgery or take a couple of injections. It's a little up in the air.

"I can't tell you a definitive when but it won't be before the next couple of months at least. Hopefully, I'll be healthy again. He [Roger Federer] went out for six months and has done exceedingly well...Hopefully, I will too," Mirza added.