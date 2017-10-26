Climate change according to Modi. pic.twitter.com/HzCqtLfcQ1 — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) October 23, 2017

During his address in the school in Assam's Tinsukia district, a student had raised (her) concern over the drastic climate changes in India and asked that what are steps government is taking to tackle it.

In his answer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it's not the climate which is changing, it's us, the people of India who have opted for a changed behaviour which is adding to a polluted environment.

Student asks Modi about climate change ! ? pic.twitter.com/XsPoExndcf — Urvashi Chandiramani (@500Urvashi) October 26, 2017

The video is again making rounds of twitter and several other social media portals where web users have shared their respective tweets comparing the beliefs of Trump and Modi over global climate change.

Here are few tweets

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

Why only Trump? Listen to another world leader's take on #climatechange:

India's PM Modi: "Climate has not changed, we have changed" https://t.co/ojnHpaldAF — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 10, 2017

Yay, Modi and Trump both dont believe in #climatechange

Throw away your thermometers people. https://t.co/QXLGAvMKeT — ❤ (@Lolovivi_) October 26, 2017

Modi in his United Nation's speech had also raised concerns over the aftermath of global warming faced by the farmers in India. He had added that the increased water levels on the coastal belts is yet another major problem to be dealt with, as civilization around the 7,500 km long sea coast can be affected and over 1,000 islands around India are in danger of being submerged.