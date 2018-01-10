The Saudi Arabia Police have reportedly arrested several young men after a video claiming to be of a "gay wedding" had gone viral on social media. The video showing two men in Saudi dress walking down an aisle at a wedding has resulted in social media outrage, reported Al-Araby.

The video shows two men walking down the aisle and one of them is seen wearing what looks like a long wedding veil. Several others are seen spraying confetti over their heads. The video was shared on social media last week.

On Monday, Mecca Police said that they have identified all the people involved in the wedding, including the cross-dresser, and arrested everyone. The authorities started the investigation after a man attending a festival at a resort near Mecca had reported about it, according to the Mecca Police statement, which was translated from Arabic by Step Feed.

زواج مثليين في مكه بس المظله والبخاخات حريقه pic.twitter.com/T4IcKEvOlt — Nawaf??‍? (@nafxil2) January 3, 2018

"The man said people attending the event were surprised when a few young men entered the place and tried to perform a 'gay wedding scene'," the statement read on Twitter reads.

"After the crossdresser and other people involved in the incident were identified, they were all arrested and their case will now be referred to the prosecution."

Same-sex relationship is criminalised in Saudi Arabia and sexual relationship between men and between women are outlawed. Homosexuality can result in the death penalty or prison sentence in the kingdom.

According to the US-based Human Rights Watch, the kingdom has "no written laws concerning sexual orientation or gender identity, but judges use principles of uncodified Islamic law to sanction people suspected of committing sexual relations outside marriage, including adultery, extramarital and homosexual sex, or other 'immoral' acts."

Meanwhile, the gay wedding footage caused a stir on social media with several condemning the wedding and praising authorities for arresting those involved in the incident.