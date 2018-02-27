Ashley Graham finds ways to make every swimsuit stand apart from another. In December, she took fans through her fun-filled "Swimsuit for All" photo shoot in Morocco where they saw her getting scared of a camel and walking through sand dunes, among many other moments.

And now, she has been seen twerking on the shoot location of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. The plus-size model is seen in a video shaking her booty with the crew of the shoot.

In the video, she is seen sporting a red and white thong bikini and performing an epic twerk between shoots.

"We have a lot of fun on sets," Ashley says as the video featuring the twerk begins. "We work hard but we play harder," she adds.

"There was a couple twerk-off because Darcie knows how to twerk but I was in a thong more than once so I had to let them know what I was packing," she says while the video shows the 30-year-old twerking and flaunting her famous curves.

The model refers to SI Swimsuit Senior Editor Darcie Baum in the video.

In the short video, Ashley is seen twerking not once but twice. While she flaunted her twerking skills behind the scenes, there was a moment caught by the photographer where Ashley was seen twerking by the shores and giving the camera and fans an eyeful of her ample assets.

"It's my third year. I feel really relaxed. I wanted it to be a really fun, kind of party vibe on set, and I think that's exactly what it was," she concludes the video.

Ever since the shoot was announced, Ashley has been sharing a number of pictures from the raunchy photo shoot. In most of the photos, the model is seen wearing a slew of skimpy swimwear and flashing skin.

A video from the shoot was also shared during the launch of the edition, showing the model flirting with the camera with her sultry looks. The photos were a part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition released on February 13, 2018.