Following a lot of hubbubs, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 has finally taken a kickstart as the catwalk queens reached Shanghai and finally started the backstage preparation.

This year, the annual event will be held in Shanghai, China, on November 20 and will host a bevvy of supermodels to lighten the runway.

Unlike last year, some of the models will not be featured in the 2017 fashion event including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. A few days ago, Gigi took to Twitter to announce that she would not attend this year's VS show. Bella Hadid's elder sister has been reportedly denied visa by the Chinese government for posting a controversial video on Instagram in February.

Besides this, singer Katy Perry, who was supposed to perform at this year's show, has also been banned from the People's Republic of China. According to Page Six, the Swish Swish hitmaker reportedly caused a stir during her Asia tour in 2015.

However, this year the fashion gala is returning with the brand's some of the most popular Angels including Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima and Romee Strijd.

In the following series of pictures, the Angels have been spotted being attended to by a team of hairstylists and make-up artists. The catwalk queens have been pictured posing provocatively in their iconic pink Victoria's Secret robes.

Catch a glimpse here.