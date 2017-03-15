Victoria's Secret Angels Elsa Hosk and Josephine Skriver took to Instagram to share behind the scene pictures from a lingerie ad shoot in Miami. Hosk allured her fans by posting snapshots of her and Danish model Josephine Skriver.

The 28-year-old Swedish beauty turned on the heat in a lace-trim bra and matching underwear. She posted a picture online flaunting her sexy bottoms alongside fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver with a caption: "Miami with my fav bum @josephineskriver @victoriassecret"

Miami with my fav bum ? @josephineskriver @victoriassecret A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The Danish beauty, Josephine, flaunted her stunning abs in a semi-sheer lacy underwear set. She posed with her fellow angel for a picture captioned: "Miami with my fav bum."

with my angel @hoskelsa ?? A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Recently, Swedish model Elsa Hosk took to Instagram to treat her 3.3 million Insta followers to her sexy curves. The blonde beauty shared an array of saucy snaps showing off her classy chassis. She went topless to display her sizzling abs on Sunday.

Courtney ❤️ vibes A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Meanwhile, Josephine shared a racy picture of her flashing nipples in a see-through top in front of a swimming pool. Later, she also posted a beautiful bathroom selfie.