Fans of ITV's Victoria TV series are devastated over the sudden demise of one of their favourite characters. It was revealed earlier that Rufus Sewell's Lord Melbourne was suffering from a serious illness. This week his character has apparently been axed from the show.

Lord M's health condition began to get worse following Victoria's silk party, and Prince Albert eventually found out the truth. He carefully shared the truth with Victoria as well.

Queen Victoria's pet dog Dash in ITV's Victoria series
Unable to hide her emotion and sadness, the Queen paid Lord M one last visit and gifted him a wind-up bird cage. After that, the duo shared an emotional goodbye.

This is not the end. Minutes after this, the Queen discovered that her beloved pet dog Dash had also died. And, the Queen could not hide her emotions and cried her heart out.

ITV's Victoria series
Unable to cope with all these incidents, Victoria fans went into serious meltdown and took to Twitter to express their grief over the incidents.

Victoria airs on every Sunday at 9 pm on ITV (UK).

