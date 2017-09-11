Fans of ITV's Victoria TV series are devastated over the sudden demise of one of their favourite characters. It was revealed earlier that Rufus Sewell's Lord Melbourne was suffering from a serious illness. This week his character has apparently been axed from the show.

Lord M's health condition began to get worse following Victoria's silk party, and Prince Albert eventually found out the truth. He carefully shared the truth with Victoria as well.

Unable to hide her emotion and sadness, the Queen paid Lord M one last visit and gifted him a wind-up bird cage. After that, the duo shared an emotional goodbye.

This is not the end. Minutes after this, the Queen discovered that her beloved pet dog Dash had also died. And, the Queen could not hide her emotions and cried her heart out.

Unable to cope with all these incidents, Victoria fans went into serious meltdown and took to Twitter to express their grief over the incidents.

Okay so #Victoria and Lord M saying goodbye without actually saying goodbye is completely devastating ???? pic.twitter.com/2mNG6ip2ax — Laura Wooding (@Lauraodactyl) September 10, 2017

? The end of #Victoria S2 E3 just left me in bits! Lord M gravely ill & the death of Dash! ? Another remarkable episode, fabulous series! ? pic.twitter.com/KtOCFl7MY0 — Emma Peters (@emma1883) September 11, 2017

One last love.#victoria #LordM pic.twitter.com/YfHrAVs4Zi — ?Goodbye Lord M? (@HaylijahXoxo) September 11, 2017

One last love.#victoria #LordM pic.twitter.com/YfHrAVs4Zi — ?Goodbye Lord M? (@HaylijahXoxo) September 11, 2017

He never kissed her hand like that before...he knows that his time is over.#LordM #victoria pic.twitter.com/8A5vPjKOuX — Nelle|#GoodbyeLordM (@theotherfan) September 10, 2017

Victoria airs on every Sunday at 9 pm on ITV (UK).