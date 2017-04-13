Actor Munshi Venu, who became popular for essaying the role of a panchayath member in tele-strip Munshi, passed away at a palliative care centre at Chalakudy, Thrissur, following kidney failure on Thursday, April 13.

The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with kidney-related ailments last year and had been undergoing dialysis. He was battling for life, with not enough money in his possession for a kidney transplant treatment.

Originally hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Venu is unmarried and was living alone at a lodge in Chalakudy for the past 10 years. He has acted in more than 75 Malayalam movies. He is most known for the character he played in the socio-political satire, Munshi, since the show went on air in September 2000.

