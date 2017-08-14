After multiple joint ventures with a soaring end before 2000, Italian scooter brand Vespa re-entered India without a local partner at the Auto Expo 2012. Vespa India launched its retro-styled scooter and the timeless design has gone down very well with the customers. One of the standout features of Vespa range is the variety of colour options.

Nearly after about five years down the line when customers want something fresh from Vespa, the company reportedly decided to glamorise the range with more colour options. A report in Bikewale claims the SXL 150 and the Vespa VXL 150 will get new colours in the next few weeks. While we don't know what the new options are, the report says new additions will be bright colours.

Apart from new colours, the Vespa range will also see instrumentation of the scooters getting a revised design. The digital instrumentation cluster may become standard in all Vespa models. The additions may invite marginal price hike to the Vespa range of scooter.

The company currently sells Elegante 150, SXL 150, VXL 150, SXL 125, VXL 125 and the base Vespa model. First three models are powered by 150cc mill developing 11.6PS power while rest of the range comes powered by 125cc mill with 10.06PS power.

Vespa is also reportedly planning to expand its product portfolio in India with the launch of GTS 300. The GTS 300 is believed to have completed its homologation process in the country and is expected to be brought to India as CBU (completely built unit), as it would not be a volume-seller. To be sold through Motoplex dealerships, the GTS 300 is powered by a 278cc, single-cylinder engine developing 21bhp and 22.3Nm of torque. The Vespa GTS 300 is likely to be priced at around Rs 4 lakh.