AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile have introduced unlimited data plans to attract subscribers, but Verizon has been out of the race until now. Verizon finally joined the new unlimited data plan frenzy with its new introductory offer, where subscribers can take advantage of the data on smartphones and tablets in the country.

The wireless carrier announced on Sunday that its introductory plan gives unlimited data, talk and text for $80 per month for the first line and $45 a month per line for four lines. To avail the offer, subscribers must opt for automatic payments and paperless bills.

Verizon's unlimited data plan applies for both new and existing customers. Since it is an introductory offer, the prices of the said plan will go up after a year, the carrier said in a blog post.

"Verizon is offering an introductory plan that gives you unlimited data on your smartphone and tablet on the best 4G LTE network in the country. With Verizon Unlimited, you also get HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to Mexico and Canada and up to 500 MB/day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada – included," the telco said in a statement.

There are other perks of the Verizon Unlimited plan, which include adding a connected smartwatch, GizmoPal by LG or any other device for just $5 a month, and also get a TravelPass for $10 per day, which gives 500MB data per day and 2G speeds after that. Subscribers of the new plan get 10GB 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot data, which switches to 3G post the limit.

Verizon vs other telcos

Verizon's entry into the unlimited data offering is a bit late compared to its rivals. T-Mobile has its own plan called T-Mobile One Plan, where it offers unlimited data for $70 a month and adding extra lines cost $40 each for up to four lines.

Sprint's unlimited data plan costs $90 a month for five lines, which includes taxes and other fees. The price is likely to go up in the future.

Finally AT&T has an unlimited data plan starting at $100 for the first line and $40 for additional devices. The carrier offers truly unlimited streaming and surfing as long as subscribers have AT&T wireless and DirecTV.

Unlimited data comes with an asterisk

Be it Verizon or AT&T, unlimited data doesn't entirely mean unlimited. There is a 22GB cap on the data consumption, post which the speeds will be throttled to "ensure a quality experience for all customers," Verizon said.

"While we don't expect to do that very often, network management is a crucial tool that benefits all Verizon customers. If you're on Verizon Unlimited, you'll have the same coverage and reliability as everybody else," the carrier explained.