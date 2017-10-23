Venom movie starring Tom Hardy is centred around the Marvel villain of the same name and is currently in the pre-production.

Besides Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, also Veep actor Reid Scott has reportedly joined the Sony production. Scott is well known for his portrayal as TV anchor Dan Egan in the HBO comedy series.

Another noted actor Scott Haze (Child of God, Midnight Special) is also likely to play a significant yet unknown role in the movie, reports suggest.

As noted by Variety, 50 Shades of Grey screenwriter Kelly Marcel is on board to pen down the script alongside Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower).

With director Ruben Fleischer on board, Tom Hardy's Venom will have a face-off with Cletus Kasady aka Carnage. Surprisingly, Spider-Man (who is the enemy of Venom symbiote) will not appear in the movie, the studio confirmed earlier.

Besides Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the movie. Tom Hardy starrer Venom movie will be released on October 5, 2018.

According to Variety, the Venom symbiote has appeared in many Spider-Man comics since its inception in 1988. Since then, Eddie Brock aka Venom has appeared alongside Spider-Man, Deadpool, Hulk, Iron Man and many superheroes.

Speaking of his big screen debut, Venom once appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 in 2007, while the character was portrayed by Topher Grace.

No details about Reid Scott and Scott Haze's characters in the Venom movie have been officially revealed.