The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited movie Velaikkaran was unveiled on Monday, August 14, and met with an earth-shattering response. In about 14 hours, the clip has garnered over 15 lakh hits on YouTube.

The video projects Sivakarthikeyan like a mass hero sans big action sequences. The clip shows an ordinary man rising above his self-imposed limits to change the situation. The hero faces odds and opposition and that does not deter his confidence.

Sivakarthikeyan's body language looks perfect for the role and the well-written dialogue backed by Anirudh Ravichander's top notch background score add huge value to the teaser.

Going by the clip, Velaikkaran is about a worker fighting for his rights in a corporate company. This movie is now expected to give an image-makeover to Sivakarthikeyan, who has won the hearts of the viewers with his comedy and romantic roles so far.

Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara are also part of the clip and the teaser indicates that they have important roles in the movie. Prakash Raj appears to be a baddie in Velaikkaran, which has Sneha, RJ Balaji, Sathish, Robo Shankar, Vijay Vasanth and others in the cast.

Velaikkaran is written and directed by Mohan Raja, who has taken away the tag of 'Remake Raja' after his original work Thani Oruvan that went on to become a big hit at the box office in 2015.

The film produced by RD Raja has Ramji's cinematography and Vivek Harshan's editing.

Velaikkaran, which has completed its major part of the shooting, will hit the screens in September.