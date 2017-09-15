Director Satya Tatineni's movies Veedevadu (Telugu) and Yaar Ivan (Tamil) starring Sachiin Joshi and Esha Gupta have received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Veedevadu is an action drama thriller film with an element of suspense. The movie has been simultaneously made in Tamil as Yaar Ivan and marks the debut of Sachiin Joshi in Kollywood. Both the versions have received U/A certificates from the censor board and have a runtime of 2 hours 5 minutes.

Veedevadu/Yaar Ivan is all about how sports has been mixed into the crime scenario. Sachiin Joshi's wife gets brutally killed and he is framed for the murder. How he proves himself innocent forms the crux of the story.

The audiences say that Veedevadu/Yaar Ivan deals with a tried and tested story, but Satya Tatineni, who has made a comeback to direction, has narrated the story in a very engaging and entertaining manner.

Sachiin Joshi has delivered a good performance, which is the highlight of Veedevadu/Yaar Ivan. Esha Gupta has also done her job well and her chemistry with the hero is good. Kishore, Prabhu and others have done justice to their roles and they are also the assets of the movies, the audiences say.

Veedevadu/Yaar Ivan has rich production values and background score, while picturisation and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, say movie buffs.

We bring you some viewers' verdict shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Veedevadu/Yaar Ivan movie review and ratings by the audience.

Rajveer‏ @_rajveers

@sachiinjoshi , just watched movie, it's gripping till end. Enjoyed the film.awesome acting. Best of luck #veedevadu #veedevadu suspense thriller, #sachinjoshi acting is good. #EshaGupta is beautiful. You will not get bored with this movie. Watch it guys.

Watch Veedevadu official trailer here:

Watch Yaar Ivan official trailer here: