The upcoming venture Mister, starring Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel, is a travel film showcasing a fresh love story, says director Srinu Vaitla (also spelt Sreenu Vytla).

Srinu Vaitla has churned out back-to-back flops with the films Aagadu and Bruce Lee, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make his latest directorial venture, Mister, a big success at the box office.

The director recently wrapped up its production and is gearing up to release the film in theatres on April 14. He is now busy promoting the movie.

The director realises that his previous releases failed to impress viewers, but he is confident about the story of Mister. "It will be a new film from me. It's a fresh love story which I haven't done till date. I disappointed the audience with my previous movies, but in this film, I assure that you can see a healthy and quality comedy," Srinu Vaitla said in an interview to 123Telugu.

Talking about its story, Srinu Vaitla says that Mister has a new approach to love triangles. "Usually, we see only one story in triangle love stories, but in this film, we can see three different stories running parallelly. We tried to connect three stories with comedy as one of the major layers. I'm confident that Ready's result will be repeated with Mister," the director said.

The script of the Telugu movie has been written by Gopimohan. "It's a travel film. I was thinking of doing​ a travel film that has scope for emotions and entertainment with grand visuals. In that process, writer Gopimohan came up with this storyline and we developed it into a full-fledged commercial film and decided to rope in Varun as the hero," Srinu Vaitla added.

The director says that the exotic locales will be a big attraction in Mister. "Generally, if we go for a foreign schedule, we try to shoot the maximum part in one city. But for this film, we shot in 11 different cities in Spain. Later, we went to Switzerland. In India, we shot in various places like Mangalore, Ooty, and Kerala. We didn't shoot a single day in Hyderabad," Srinu Vaitla said.

