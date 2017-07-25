Varun Tej's Fidaa fared well at the ticket counters across North America on Monday too and surpassed the $1 million mark at US box office in just four days. It is the 6th Telugu film to achieve this feat in 2017.

The Sekhar Kammula-directed film, which was released in 140 screens in America, got a superb response at the premieres on Thursday and went from strength to strength over the weekend. The film has broken the lifetime record of Kanche, which was the highest grossing film for Varun Tej at a total collection of $528,169.

Fidaa collected $952,671 at the US box office in the first weekend. The film shattered the opening weekend records of Duvvada Jagannadham ($878,320) and Ninnu Kori ($799,199). Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Fidaa is rocking in USA as it collects $226,119 on Sunday and total gross $952,671. Million dollar mark to be achieved on Monday! "

The Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi starrer needed $47,329 to surpass the $1 million mark. Fidaa has collected more than this amount at the US box office on Monday. Producer Dil Raju, who bankrolled Fidaa under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), tweeted: A million thanks from Team #Fidaa. #Fidaa goes past the million dollar mark in USA. #MillionDollarFidaa."

Seven Telugu movies have crossed $1 million mark at the US box office so far in 2017. Fidaa has become the fourth fastest film to achieve this feat this year. It has pushed down Duvvada Jagannadham and Ninnu Kori to place fourth in the list.