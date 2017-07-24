Sekhar Kammula's comeback movie Fidaa has packed a solid punch at the worldwide box office in the first weekend with its collection crossing the mark of Rs 25 crore gross in the global market in three days.

Fidaa marks the comeback of director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his beautiful romance dramas. The movie's promos had grabbed many eyeballs and viewers were eagerly waiting for its release in the theatres. The hype and promotion helped the film register decent amount of advance booking for its opening day. Trade analysts predicted the movie will be the biggest opener and highest grossing film for Varun Tej.

As predicted, the Sekhar Kammula-directed movie opened to an overwhelming response with many cinema halls running houseful on Friday. Fidaa collected Rs 8.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film became the biggest opener for Varun Tej till date.

The Dil Raju-produced film received a positive response from the audience and critics and the word of mouth took its business upwards on the following days. The trend dictates Tollywood movies to do well on opening day than Saturday and Sunday. But Fidaa's collection rose on Saturday and Sunday.

The makers are yet to reveal the final figures. Going by the early estimates, Fidaa has collected approximately over Rs 25 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 14 crore to its global distributors, who have invested over Rs 20 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 70 per cent of their investments to them in just three days.