Varun Tej's Fidaa, which received a thunderous response for its world TV premiere, has beaten the Television Rating Point (TRP) of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, but failed to smash SS Rajamouli's Baahubali by a narrow margin.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, Fidaa is a romantic comedy film revolving around the story of Varun, an NRI medical student, and a vivacious Bhanu, who fall in love with each other, but their personal differences create complications. Released in theatres on July 21, the movie went to become one of the biggest hits at the box office.

Just two months after its theatrical release, Star Maa, which acquired its satellite rights for over Rs 2 crore, premiered Fidaa on September 24. The film has repeated the same magic on the small screen. Many in the film industry are surprised at the overwhelming response for the movie in its TV premiere.

Fidaa has registered TRP of 21.30 in its world premiere on Star Maa, Rajiv Aluri tweeted: "#Fidaa Television Premiere delivers Mindblowing 21.3 TRP's in afternoon slot "

The Varun Teja and Sai Pallavi-starrer has now made it to the list of top 10 Telugu movies with highest TRP in 2017. Fidaa has also toppled the records of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi. Fidaa has landed in the third place in the list.

Here is the list of the top 10 Telugu movies with all-time highest TRP. These TRPs are based on some reports and they may vary from the actual numbers.