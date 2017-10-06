Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in Fidaa
Varun Tej's Fidaa, which received a thunderous response for its world TV premiere, has beaten the Television Rating Point (TRP) of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, but failed to smash SS Rajamouli's Baahubali by a narrow margin.

Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, Fidaa is a romantic comedy film revolving around the story of Varun, an NRI medical student, and a vivacious Bhanu, who fall in love with each other, but their personal differences create complications. Released in theatres on July 21, the movie went to become one of the biggest hits at the box office.

Just two months after its theatrical release, Star Maa, which acquired its satellite rights for over Rs 2 crore, premiered Fidaa on September 24. The film has repeated the same magic on the small screen. Many in the film industry are surprised at the overwhelming response for the movie in its TV premiere.

Fidaa has registered TRP of 21.30 in its world premiere on Star Maa, Rajiv Aluri tweeted: "#Fidaa Television Premiere delivers Mindblowing 21.3 TRP's in afternoon slot "

The Varun Teja and Sai Pallavi-starrer has now made it to the list of top 10 Telugu movies with highest TRP in 2017. Fidaa has also toppled the records of Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Pawan Kalyan's Attarintiki Daredi. Fidaa has landed in the third place in the list.

Here is the list of the top 10 Telugu movies with all-time highest TRP. These TRPs are based on some reports and they may vary from the actual numbers.

Rank Movie TRP Ratings TV Channel
1 Magadheera 22 Maa
2 Baahubali 21.84 Maa
3 Fidaa 21.30 Star Maa
4 Srimanthudu 21.24 Zee Telugu
5 Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu 20 Maa
6 Attarintiki Daredi 19.04 Maa
7 Robo 19 Gemini
8 Bichagadu 18.75 Maa
9 Gabbar Singh 17 Gemini
10 Manam 15.62 Gemini
11 Rarandoi Veduka Chudam 15.50 Star Maa
12 Sardar Gabbar Singh 15.24 Star Maa
13 Supreme 14.79 Star Maa
14 Temper 14.4 Gemini
15 Nannaku Prematho 12.23 Star Maa
