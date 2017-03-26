Here's exciting news for fans of Varun Kapoor, who was missing in action ever since his show Swaragini went off air last year.

The actor, who won million hearts with his portrayal of Sanskaar in Rashmi Sharma's successful show, is set to make a comeback in another ambitious project of Sharma.

According to a Tellychakkar.com report, Varun will play one of the lead roles in an upcoming show, Savitri Devi College aur Hospital. "Colors and Rashmi Sharma have had a long and fruitful association with Varun. The actor has now been offered the challenging lead role in the hospital drama. He will be seen as one of the male leads on the show," a source told the website.

Besides Varun, veteran actors Mohan Kapur and Shilpa Shirodkar, Marathi actress Swarda, Vikram Sakhalkar of Calendar Boys fame and Neha Bagga will also be part of the show. Popular actress Kishwer Merchant will also play a key character in the show.

Swaragini, which narrated the story of two sisters, played by Helly Shah and Tejaswi Prakash as Swara and Ragini respectively, became an instant hit with its unique storyline. Swara and Sanskaar's amazing chemistry was also another reason for the show's success.