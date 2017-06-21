Varun Dhawan has been busy these days shooting for his upcoming movie Judwaa 2. The actor has been so occupied in work that it is reportedly causing trouble in his love life.

It has been reported that Varun has not been able to give enough time to his girlfriend Natasha Dalal due to his busy schedule, which is apparently causing a rift between the two.

"There has been some tension brewing between Natasha and Varun. Varun has been keeping busy with his shoot for Judwaa 2 and also prepping up for his debut in IIFA awards due to which he is not been able to give any time to his girlfriend," Catch News quoted a source as saying.

The report also said that Varun's father David Dhawan was also not happy about Natasha making repeated visits on the sets of Judwaa 2. The Badlapur actor has always been tight-lipped about his reported affair with Natasha. However, gossip mongers believe the two are very serious about their relationship.

Earlier, a cat-fight between Judwaa 2 actresses, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, was also reported. It was said that the two divas cannot stand each other on the sets of the film, and they wanted to shoot their scenes separately.

However, Taapsee has denied the buzz saying, "We all had a ball while shooting in London. Judwaa is as much fun as I expected it to be. I am enjoying every bit of my stint as a typical Bollywood heroine. As for these rumours of stress on location, they're as lame as other baseless rumours that fly around."