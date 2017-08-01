Varun Dhawan landed in trouble recently when his innocent tweet didn't go down well with SAB TV channel that appointed the Judwaa 2 actor as the brand ambassador last month.

It all started with Shah Rukh Khan's recent appearance on the reality show, Dance Plus 3, to promote his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal where he expressed his heartfelt tributes to Remo D'Souza and team. Touched by the episode, Varun, who had worked with Remo, took to his Twitter handle to praise the show. "Dance Plus definitely has the best live dance acts on TV. Superb," he tweeted.

Here's why Varun Dhawan rejected Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next film

While the actor's intention was to support and encourage his good friend Remo, unfortunately, his move backfired and was asked to pull down the tweet by SAB TV's team. A member of Remo's production team told Mid-Day, "Varun is an ardent fan of the show. He tweeted in support of the show, out of his sheer love for Remo."

Since Dance Plus 3 runs on Star Plus, and Varun being the brand ambassador of SAB TV, he cannot support a show of a rival channel. The adverse side of being a brand ambassador, we say!

Another source added: "It was a clear case of clash of interests. Varun did it with honest intentions, without thinking of consequences. But, it didn't go down well with Sony."

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for his next -- Judwaa 2, which will see him in a double role. Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is the sequel of 90's hit Judwaa starring Salman Khan. In the sequel of the comedy drama, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandes are playing the female leads.