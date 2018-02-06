Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh and Ekta Kapoor are coming together for a social-drama based on Dr Verghese Kurien's autobiography.

Dr Kurien is the father of the White Revolution, whose Operation Flood (1970) was the world's largest agricultural dairy development programme.

Ekta announced on social media: "A story that needs to be told! Proud to bring Dr. Verghese Kurian's Operation Flood to the big screen with @ToiletTheFilm director @ShreeNSingh. [sic]"

Now, that's a wonderful news. A source told International Business Times India: 'The film is at its early stage and it is too soon to decide an actor." But we are wondering who would be fit to play Dr Verghese Kurien. Well, considering Rajkummar Rao has worked with Ekta Kapoor in her hit web-series Bose, we wouldn't be surprised if he pulls off this one as well. Apart from Rao, we also believe Varun Dhawan can play a young Kurien.

Shree Narayan Singh is currently working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and this autobiography will be his third social-drama.

Ekta Kapoor has acquired the film rights to Kurien's autobiography, I Too Had A Dream. "The story of Dr Verghese Kurien is not only engaging but extremely inspiring. I am delighted to tell the story of a true visionary," Ekta told Mumbai Mirror.

Shree Narayan Singh told the Mirror: "Dr Verghese Kurien was a visionary businessman, philanthropist and a great human. He wanted to study nuclear engineering but ended up in the dairy industry. The film will talk about not just making profits and being a huge enterprise but also Kurien's role in empowering the general public, especially women, at the grassroot level."

Kurien, who paved the way for the dairy revolution, passed away in 2012.