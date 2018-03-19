Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are all set to appear on the big screen for the first time together in a movie that is being called as the biggest dance film of India.

Although the title of the film has not been announced yet, a sneak-peek video of the film is already out. Apart from Varun and Katrina, the movie also features Prabhu Deva.

The sneak peek video shows the three characters setting off for a big dance battle. The video is accompanied by a background score which is highly energetic.

The movie is being directed by Remo D'Souza who had earlier helmed ABCD and ABCD 2, and hence many started guessing that it will be ABCD 3. However, there is still no confirmation if it will be the third installment of the franchise or a completely new film. It is being produced by T-Series chairman, Bhushan Kumar.

"It's just appropriate that a film about music and dance is produced by the man heading one of the biggest music companies in Bollywood. With this movie, I will get to direct Varun, who is among the best dancers in the film industry today, and Katrina, who has proved her versatility as a dancer," Remo told Mumbai Mirror.

Varun is excited to work with Remo again, and also said that his collaboration with Katrina during a performance in New York was "electric".

"It's a huge achievement to work with Remo on what's going to be India's biggest dance film. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's going to bring her 'A' game, so I need to get back in shape as well. Bhushan is not only a strong producer but also contributes creatively, especially in the music department," the publication quoted Varun as saying.

Katrina too is equally thrilled about the project and has high hopes for it.

"I am excited to be joining Remo's vision. Varun's passion is wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic on screen. And, Bhushan Kumar, with his understanding of market dynamics as a producer, will ensure this turns out to be the most talked-about film of 2019. I can't wait to start this journey," she said.

The movie is slated to release on November 8, 2019. Watch the sneak-peek video below: