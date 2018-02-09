There are some movies which have set the bar high when it comes to romantic-dramas and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! ranks high on this list. So when Rajshri Productions conducted a poll on Facebook and Twitter asking moviegoers whether they would like to see Varun and Alia or any other onscreen pair in the remake of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! fans were quite miffed.

Since the movie has already made a home in the hearts and the minds of the audience, forget the idea of casting Varun and Alia, fans are not pleased with the idea of a remake and want the classic to be untouched.

"No no no no remake of HUM AAPKE HAI KAUN PLZ. STOP ruining old movies.. u can't write new movies.. Then stop making films. But don't u dare do remake of HAHK," an upset fan wrote on Facebook.

"No remake plz.... Bcoz this movie has a special place in my favorite movies..... Any Jodi can't replace Salman Khan and madhuri dixits Jodi..... Love the tuning," another upset fan wrote.

A fan was so upset with the idea of remaking the cult classic that she even pointed out that how Varun disappointed them when he was cast in Judwaa 2 replacing Salman Khan as lead.

"Please Rajshri don't make this mess casting Alia and Varun together... There is so many great talent in Bollywood please consider them also for such legend movies.... You know better the poor performance of Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2 already disappointed us. We hope you will not disappoint us again by casting Varun and Alia together," she wrote.

One user wrote that no actor or actress can replace Salman and Madhuri in the film, while another user said 'don't kill classics'.

Varun had reprised the role of Raja and Prem in Judwaa 2, while Alia stepped into the shoes of Madhuri for the remix version of Tamma Tamma, in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

While the makers are yet to zero in the casting of the film, let's hope they don't ruin the essence of the film.

On the other hand, Varun and Alia have proved to be a successful onscreen pair right from their debut film Student of the Year which was followed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They were reportedly in talks for their fourth collaboration in Karan Johar's film Shiddat. Later the reports suggested that the movie was shelved and even Alia and Varun denied signing the film.

However, recently, when Alia posted a video on her Instagram, it hinted that the actress was giving a look test for Shiddat and even Varun was spotted at Karan Johar's office at that time.

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh and in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun, on the other hand, will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film October and in Yash Raj Film flick, Sui Dhaaga where he will be seen sharing screen space with Anushka Sharma for the first time.