Michael Malarkey's The Vampire Diaries character Enzo ended up dying on Friday's episode, thanks to Stefan, who ripped out the heart of Bonnie's lover just as they were getting ready to start a new life.

Fans of the vampire drama are clearly devastated by this unexpected turn of events, but this will not be the last time we see Enzo. Malarkey told TVLine that he will be appearing onscreen again before the grand March 10 series finale.

"I've gone in and done a couple bits here and there," Malarkey said. "It's nice to be able to wrap this thing up the way they've done it, to know this is the end, and to do it justice."

Reacting to Enzo's death, Malarkey said he saw it coming as it was one of the possibilities executive producer Julie Plec discussed with him. "I kind of knew it was coming, how it all wraps up. Julie had talked to some of us beforehand, telling us some ideas, so I was prepared for either way it would go."

He added, "It's nice to come full circle with Julie [Plec] directing the last one, and bringing back some familiar faces. … I'm sure everyone is saying that it's bittersweet, but it's also just kind of sweet."

Season 8 episode 12 will see Bonnie saying goodbye to the love of her life and it is a heartbreaking scene. The episode is titled What Are You? and the synopsis hints at Damon making a deal with Cade to get the Maxwell journal so as to save his brother, Stefan. However, Alaric and Matt will refuse to hand over the journal, believing it contains the solution to destroying Cade once and for all. "Caroline desperately tries to connect with Stefan before Cade goes through with his plan," reads the summary.

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays on the CW.