Valentine's Day is upon us. Couples across the world are gearing up for the special day with movie and dinner plans.

Then, there are people who trawl dating websites in the hope of finding 'The One'. But then again there are the car punks who don't give a squat about the run of the mill stuff. Sensing the opportunity, some dating sites are targeting petrolheads and car enthusiasts. If you are planning to let it rip on this Valentine 's Day, these sites will help you find the right person to ride shotgun.

Brace up for a joyride:

Car Passions

You don't necessarily have to be a hardcore petrolhead to appreciate Car Passions. If you are one of those guys/gals looking to connect with other car lovers, this is just the website for you. Sign up using your Facebook profile for free and enjoy unlimited free car chat, message boards and emails. What's more, you will also get free access to sites on the 'Passions' network including Vampire Passions and Overweight Passions.

Auto Lovers Dating

Autoloversdating.com will help you find someone who align with your taste in cars. The floor is open for talks on latest automotive news, cleaning, tuning, and finding the perfect location for a long drive. The free website also offers a paid premium membership option as a gateway to drag races and drifting for singles to meet.

Date My Ride

Date My Ride is reportedly the world's largest free dating website for car enthusiasts. The site lets you browse singles profiles and help vet them by the car they drive. If you are a Lamborghini or Ferrari owner, you are in luck. Your penchant for the top notch won't go unnoticed. On the otherhand, if you are driving a Tata Nano or Datsun Go you are better off at a local restaurant.

Supercar Dating

N.B: Sign up on this website if you have a Ferrari, a Lambo, a Porsche or something of that ilk. This dating site is exclusively for Supercar, high-performance car owners and highfalutin car aficionados. The website aims to grow a millionaire network of supercar owners who thrive on a high funda lifestyle (eg. Supercar Events, Michelin dining, jet-set holidays, yachts, an appreciation for fine art, horology, high octane experiences, international motor sports etc). Ipso facto, if you have really deep pockets, it's time to reach out.

Motor Sports Personals

Motor Sports Personals connects car lovers with motorsport in their DNA. Sign up for free to find that special person who enjoys heading out to watch motorsports, racing, Formula 1 etc.