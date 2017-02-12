Make your partner feel special by decorating your house with little hearts and your adorable photos on this Valentine's Day. As we draw closer to February 14, the best advice is to look for more artistic and intimate ways to express your love.

Also read: Spice up your sex life with these food items on Valentine's Day

Involve yourself more this time by igniting the mood through simple yet effective DIY Valentine's Day decorations. You can decorate your room with rose petals, candles, wine and a gift. Grab a notepad or craft paper or a diary to pen down a romantic note for your partner. Though a bit old school, love letter is still the simple, artistic and of course inexpensive way to proclaim your love.

If you don't want to buy flowers as they don't last long, make roses with craft papers and put them in a vase. Stick photos of you and your partner's to the end of Helium balloons. Add to the mood by lighting some scented candles.

If you are creative, use it to impress your Valentine. It will be the best gift and a perfect way to make this day special. To help you keep the fire burning, here are some DIY decorative ideas:

A photo posted by It's Just Fun?????❤️? (@valentines__day__diys) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:38am PST

#valentinesday#valentines#decor#bemyvalentines A photo posted by Valentines Day Decoration (@valentines.decor) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:39am PST

#valentinesday#bemyvalentines#valentines#decor A photo posted by Valentines Day Decoration (@valentines.decor) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:39am PST

Check out a few videos: