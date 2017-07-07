A 20-year-old boy died after he was allegedly pushed off the fifth floor of the building by the landlord and his sons following an argument over water shortages and power outages in Gurugram on Wednesday night, according to a TOI report.

Ramesh Singh Bisht, 20, hailing from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, had shifted to Gurugram just a week ago. He opted for a paying guest facility in a six-storeyed-building along with four of his friends. The five friends enrolled for a vocational course in hospitality in a private institute under a government scheme.

Squabble over water shortage and power outage

Bisht and his friends had been complaining to building owner Satbir Singh about the water and power situation for the last few days, the police said. Apparently, this was the reason that created tension between the boys and the owner which later triggered the fight.

Neeraj Singh Panwar, one of Bisht's friends, said in his complaint that around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Satbir Singh came to their room and asked them to shift to some other room. Neeraj added that Satbir had been in a drunken state that night.

When the five refused to change the room, Satbir called his sons – Rahul and Rohit – and twelve others and they "thrashed them with sticks". In the altercation, Bisht was pushed off the balcony and he fell to death.

Doctors declare brought dead

He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The autopsy revealed that Bisht had suffered multiple fractures and serious head injury.

Bisht's other roommates also alleged that Singh had threatened to kill them if they did not move out the next morning.

Landlord absconding

Police said Satbir and his sons are absconding. They have been charged with murder and rioting. Two of Satbir's accomplices have been arrested. Raids are on to nab the accused, said inspector Sudip Kumar to TOI.