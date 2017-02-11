Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an election rally in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand where he said that politicians and bureaucrats are the ones who have looted the country. He also applauded the scientists for successfully testing the interceptor missile capable of destroying the enemy's missiles 50 km above air.

"Those who have looted the country will have to return what they have taken... People have problem with me because I have stopped corruption. My fight is for the poor of country, I don't want to trouble, but those who have looted the poor by misusing power," PM Modi said.

He added: "It has become important to defeat the people who don't have any interest in development and only want to save their seats. Now the time has come when they (opposition) need to pay for all everything that they have done."

PM Modi also vowed to eliminate corruption and fight against black money. He said that his goal was to punish those who have looted the country and not to cause any trouble to the poor and the honest.

"We have been hearing of Char Dham Yatra. Don't people have the right to have good roads leading up to these religious places? Can you imagine how many youths will get employment due to this? This will give a big boost to tourism," he said.

The prime minister also congratulated the scientists for the missile launch and said: "I congratulate our scientists for successful testing of a missile that can destroy other missiles 50 km above in air."

PM Modi appreciated the work of the BJP and said that the party's goal is to provide employment to the youth of Uttarakhand, education to every child, medicines for the old and water to the land of the farmers.