With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav having won the first major fight with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav after the Election Commission granted him the ownership of the Samajwadi Party name and its "cycle" symbol, the focus is now on the party's alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

It is just a matter of time before the alliance between the Samajwadi Party, Congress, RLD and the Krishna Patel faction of the Apna Dal is officially announced. Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad has told the media that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh even as Akhilesh was a little cautious, seeking more time to speak on the tie-up with other parties in the state.

It is reported that the seat sharing pack between the SP, Congress and RLD could be sorted out on Wednesday though not confirmed. Sparks could appear in the grand alliance as all the political parties will want more seats.

According to reports, the Congress has demanded at least 120-130 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, but the party is expected to be given not more that 80 seats. It is reported that the SP has offered only 115 seats for its allies -- the Congress, RLD and Apna Dal – which means Akhilesh-led SP could walk away with the lion's share of more than 280 seats. However, official announcement from the alliance on seat sharing is still awaited.

The alliance between Samajwadi Party, Congress and RLD will narrow down the prospect of the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in UP. In fact, the alliance was formed with the sole aim of denying the BJP from coming to power in the state.

UP will go to the polls in March. Elections will be held in seven phases starting February 11 and vote counting will be done on March 11.