At least 16 people, including 15 schoolchildren, died and 25 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place in the district's Aliganj city on Thursday.

The collision between the truck and the bus took place in an attempt to save two children who were riding a bicycle on the same road, Inspector Satish Kumar Yadav from the Aliganj Police Station told International Business Times India.

There were around 40-50 students travelling in the bus. The injured have been rushed to Saifai Hospital, he added.

The bus driver also lost his life while the driver of the truck was injured in the accident, Inspector Yadav told IBTimes India.

The district magistrate (DM) of Etah, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) are currently at the spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his grief and condole the death of the schoolchildren.

Anguished by the tragic accident in UP's Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2017

I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2017

On January 10, a collision between two buses caused the death of six people, including two children and a woman, and injured 13 others on National Highway (NH) 24 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.