At least 15 people lost their lives after a boat carrying over 60 people capsized in Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district early on Thursday.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and managed to bring 12 people to safety and admitted them to a local hospital.

Rescue operations are still underway.

Local media reports suggest that the boat was carrying labourers from Katha village in Uttar Pradesh to Sonipat in Haryana.

The boat was reportedly carrying more people than it could accommodate.

More details are awaited.