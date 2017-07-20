Even as eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt is getting ready for IAAF Diamond League in Monaco on Friday, July 21, a lot is being said about swansong at World Championships, starting August 4.

Bolt will bring an end to his glorious 13-year-long professional sprinting career in London and the 30-year-old has confirmed on Wednesday, July 19, he will race in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the world meet.

While not having the 11-time World Champion set and break records on the track is in itself a heartbreaking thought, Bolt had more bad news for his fans, who had been waiting for the Jamaican to confirm his long-standing plans to have a professional football career after hanging up his spikes.

"I have not totally given up on it but it is something that I am not really stressed about right now," Bolt spoke of football dreams.

"I really stressed that point [career in football] too much... We have been looking into it and I am really thinking about if I really want to go back into doing so much work right now.

"Ther is a lot of directions I could go, but one thing I know is that I will definitely be close with track and field. I will try my best to stay as close as possible to sport, stay in sports and try to educate young athletes coming up and what it's all about to be a champion."

Bolt has made no secret of his desire to kickstart a career in football after he retires from action on the track. He fuelled speculations when he got an offer from Borussia Dortmund for a week-long training stint late last year.

The Manchester United fan had been expressing interest in playing for the Premier League giants. The Jamaican legend, earlier this year, also advised manager Jose Mourinho to opt for Alexis Sanchez over their initial target Antoine Griezmann in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Bolt even reportedly went on to say he would be as good as former captain Wayne Rooney, who recently moved to his boyhood club Everton.