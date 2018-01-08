Sprint great Usain Bolt revealed last week that he had approached Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson for a surprise move to the Premier League club.

The eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics after injuring his hamstring in his final race at World Championships in London last year, has recovered well from the injury.

While he has made no secret of his desires in the past, it seems the track legend is quite serious about pursuing a professional career in football this time around. Bolt is confident of making the cut at the highest level and has set his sights on a Champions League title.

As it turns out, Bolt has bagged a trial at Borussia Dortmund in March, which according to the Jamaican will determine his future in the sport.

The decorated Olympian will pursue his "biggest dream" of signing for United if the German Bundesliga side declares him good enough to play at the highest level.

'I will crack on and train hard'

"In March we're going to do a trial with Dortmund and that will determine what I do with that career, which way it goes. If they say I'm good, and that I need a bit of training, I'll do it," Bolt told Express Sport last week.

He added: "One of my biggest dreams is to sign for Manchester United. If Dortmund say I'm good enough, I'll crack on and train hard.

"I've spoken to Alex Ferguson and I told him he needs to put in a good word. He told me if I get fit and ready, he will see what he can do.

"It makes me nervous. I don't get nervous but this is different, this is football now. It'll take time to adjust but once I play a few times I'll get used to it. It was the same when I started track and field. I was nervous for a while until I started getting used to the crowd, people and everyone around and it falls into place."

Bolt in touch with Paul Pogba

Bolt, who also took to cricket in his childhood, said he has been keeping in touch with his good friend and United star Paul Pogba.

Bolt's love for United is well-documented. The Jamaican legend has come up with some transfer suggestions to the club in the past.

He has also said in the past that he was not willing to join the club during former manager Louis van Gaal's stint before welcoming Jose Mourinho's move to Old Trafford.

"Me and Pogba talk a lot. I watch and ask him a lot of questions. I want to play but it has to be in the top league. I'm not content to be average," Bolt said.

"It's going to be hard because my career has been so great but if I could win a Champions League or something, it'll be close to anything I achieved in athletics. But I have to be more than average. It has to be in the top league because we have a lot of teams that have offered us deals, just random clubs. I want to be the best."