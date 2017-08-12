Usain Bolt will officially race for the final time in his career in an official event late Saturday night. The Jamaican sprinter, regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in track & field athletics, will race the final lap of the men's 4x100m relay finals.

In the heats earlier in the day, the Jamaicans clocked a timing of 37.95 seconds. That may have been their season best but not the best time in the heats.

Team Jamaica all day everyday ???? pic.twitter.com/lZbLuFkC56 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 12, 2017

The United States of America (USA) and Great Britain (GBR) registered better timings in their heats.

Top 4 teams from the heats:

USA : 37.70 seconds (Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin, BeeJay Lee, Christian Coleman)

: 37.70 seconds (Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin, BeeJay Lee, Christian Coleman) GBR: 37.76 seconds (Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Daniel Talbot, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake)

37.76 seconds (Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Daniel Talbot, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake) JAM : 37.95 seconds (T Tracey, Julian Forte, Micheal Campbell, Usain Bolt)

: 37.95 seconds (T Tracey, Julian Forte, Micheal Campbell, Usain Bolt) FRA: 38.03 seconds (Stuart Dutamby, Jimmy Vicaut, Mickael-Meba, Christophe Lemaitre)

A total of eight teams have made it to the finals. Bolt, who won the bronze medal in the men's 100m finals last week, knows he has his work cut out on Saturday night. A gold medal can be the perfect dream of a finish Bolt and all his fans would ask for, but that's a bit difficult to achieve.

Teams in the final: Canada, Turkey, United States, Jamaica, France, Great Britain, China, Japan.

How team Jamaica have fared in 4x100 men's relay race with Bolt competing:

Olympics : Gold (2012, 2016)

: Gold (2012, 2016) IAAF World Championships : Gold (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015); Silver (2007)

: Gold (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015); Silver (2007) World Relay Championships : Silver (2015)

: Silver (2015) Commonwealth Games: Gold (2014)

Usain Bolt final race schedule

Date : August 12

: August 12 Time : 9:50 pm local time (2:20 am IST - Sunday)

: 9:50 pm local time (2:20 am IST - Sunday) Venue: Olympic Stadium, London

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2. Live streaming - Hotstar

UK: TV: BBC. Live streaming: BBC iPlayer

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live streaming: NBC Sports Live

Canada: TV: CBC. Live streaming: CBC Player

Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Live

Africa: TV: Supersport. Live streaming: Supersport online

Other live streams: IAAF official YouTube Channel, IAAF official Facebook page