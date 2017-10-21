One of the biggest showdowns of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 takes place on Saturday at the JLN Stadium in Goa. England, who made the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata their happy hunting ground so far in the tournament, take on the United States of America (USA) in the quarterfinals.

The Young Lions have battled past the Japan under 17 football team and won via penalties to make it to this stage. The USA, meanwhile, thumped Paraguay 5-0 in New Delhi in the pre-quarters.

USA forward Tim Weah, who scored a magnificent hat-trick at the Salt Lake Stadium against Paraguay, remains the man to watch out for, in their quarterfinal match.

Fans would have wanted to witness a duel between England's Jadon Sancho and Weah, but Sancho is not playing any further part in the competition as he is recalled by club Borussia Dortmund.

In his absence, Rhian Brewster, a part of the Liverpool FC academy, could just about turn out to be the key man for the Young Lions on Saturday.

"My players are ready for anything and we always have a plan, even for penalties. This is top-level international football; you can't leave anything to chance," England under 17 football team coach Steve Cooper has been quoted as saying by FIFA.

Two of the most exciting football nations clashing swords in one of the most important stages of the competition is definitely a match we cannot miss. Fun fact is that these two youth teams have never come face-to-face in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, before.

USA vs ENGLAND

Date - October 21

Time - 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST, 10:30 am EST

Venue - JLN Stadium Goa

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD, DD Sports (India)

Fox Sports 2, fubo TV (USA)

Eurosport 2 (UK)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio [FM Rainbow] (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Fox Sports Go (USA)

Eurosport Player (UK)

Live scores

Twitter