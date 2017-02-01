US President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil M Gorsuch as his lifetime pick for the US Supreme Court.

Theresa May will never walk alone...the shade of Neville Chamberlain strides with her

Gorsuch, if selected, will occupy the place of the late Justice Anthony Scalia, which, to many pundits, is a like for like conservative replacement. If selected, the 49-year-old, will also be the youngest member of the bench.

"Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support," Trump said. "It is an extraordinary resume — as good as it gets."

Trump also hoped that Senate Democrats and Republicans would "put aside their differences" and confirm Gorsuch. Democrats, however, will not easily forget the fact that Senate Republicans refused to confirm President Barack Obama's pick for the Supreme Court, Judge Merrick P Garland.

Gorsuch was nominated ahead of Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman, who was widely considered to be the choice that could have seen Senate Democrats relenting and confirming Trump's nomination.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Judge Gorsuch