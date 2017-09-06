The much-anticipated US Open 2017 quarter-final clash between Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem was failed by Juan Del Potro. The Argentine mounted a stunning comeback against Thiem to set up a date with Federer.

Does it really matter who Federer will face in the round of last eight?

The former world number one might have struggled early on in the US Open, but his form during the season has been nothing short of magical. No wonder, he is one of the hot favourites for the title in the men's singles at Flushing Meadows.

Federer, after surviving five-set encounters in the opening two rounds, is gaining momentum as the competition moves into the business end. This is the right time for Federer to hit top form too, and will be keen to beat the Argentine and move closer to his third Grand Slam of the season.

These two players are not unknown to one another. They have been involved in 21 previous ATP clashes, with Federer having a 16-5 win-loss record. Federer beat Del Potro in Miami open this year itself, where he cruised in straight sets.

However, this is their first US Open encounter after their epic US Open final in 2009, where Del Potro emerged victorious in a gruelling five-set encounter. Federer will be well aware of that match when Del Potro took his game to the next level to sadden his fans.

Can Del Potro come up with the goods, once again? If he does, it will be an even bigger surprise than that title win in 2009.

Del Potro cannot be underestimated at any cost. He has looked in good form at this US Open, beating top players like Bautista Agut and Thiem. Barring Federer's match against Thiem, the five-time champion showed the exit doors to his previous round opponents in straight sets.

However, Federer will be his biggest test at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (September 6). Del Potro has a game to shun quality opponents including Federer, but the 2009 champion needs to find an extra gear that can shake the greatest player to have graced the sport.