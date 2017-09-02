Title favourites and top seeds Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be seen in third-round action of the ongoing US Open at the Flushing Meadows on Saturday, September 2.

Nadal overwhelming favourite

Top seed Nadal was stretched in his second-round outing against Japan's Taro Daniel on Thursday, August 31. The world number one was reportedly unhappy with the amount of errors he made during his four-set win.

Nadal, notably, conceded the first set and came back from behind to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. After struggling due to slow starts in both his matches so far in the tournament, he will now take on unseeded Argentina player Leonardo Mayer.

Nadal and Mayer have faced off four times — three completed matches — and the latter has not managed to win even a set in any match. The Spaniard's latest win came in 2014 at the French Open.

Nadal has not been at his best ever since he won the French Open earlier this year. The 31-year-old failed to make an impression in the lead-up to the US Open with early exits in Montreal and Canada.

However, the numero uno is known for peaking at the right time, and a comfortable win against Mayer today will deliver a big boost to his confidence.

The Argentinian, on the other hand, entered the main draw as the lucky loser. But, he has made good use of the opportunity by edging past higher-ranked Richard Gasquet and Yuichi Sugita in the first two rounds.

Mayer will have to produce a magical performance to even stand a chance of testing Nadal on Saturday.

Federer faces tricky test

Federer's first and second-round matches have gone the distance, which is in stark contrast to his successful Wimbledon campaign, where he did not drop a set.

The five-time champion, who last won the title in New York in 2008, will be up against familiar foe Feliciano Lopez on Saturday.

The world number three's ability to remain fresh on court will be tested because he has played two five-setters on the trot. Notably, the 36-year-old also suffered an injury in the run-up to the ongoing Grand Slam tournament.

Federer, though, has beaten Lopez in all their 12 previous meetings, with the latest win coming at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters. The Swiss star will thus start Saturday's match as the favourite.

However, Federer has struggled to get back to his best form — the kind that has helped him win two majors in the ongoing season. Another five-setter will spell trouble and thus the veteran will look to step up and finish the match as early as possible.

When does the matches start and how to watch it live [Tentative start times]

Nadal vs Mayer at Arthur Ashe Stadium -- 1:30pm local time/11pm IST

Federer vs Lopez at Arthur Ashe Stadium -- 7pm local time/4:30am IST (Sunday)