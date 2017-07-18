Grand Prix Gold action resumes this week in the United States as top shuttlers from across the globe will be looking for match practice ahead of World Championships, starting August 21.

For India, it will be a chance for redemption after its shuttlers disappointed at Canada Grand Prix last week. HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap exited the tournament early while doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy failed to defend their title.

However, at the United States, the Indian campaign will be lead by London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, who is favourites to win her maiden title in the US.

The 27-year-old has been seeded second in the Women's singles category and she will open campaign against unseeded Scotland player Kirsty Gilmour on Wednesday, July 19.

Saina has been handed an easy draw and she will possibly face fourth seed Linda Zetchiri in the semi-final. With former champion and top seed Beiwen Zhang in the opposite half of the draw, the Indian shuttler should have a comfortable road to the final stages.

Apart from Saina, Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani, Sri Krishna Priya and Sai Uttejita Rao Chukka and Reshma Karthik are the India women's singles shuttlers in the fray.

Prannoy headlines Men's singles field

Prannoy, who tamed the likes of Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long earlier this year in Indonesia, would have been disappointed with his early exit in Canada.

The second seed, who will open his campaign against Luka Wraber of Denmark on Wednesday, is expected to meet 21-year-old Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the quarter-final.

Fifth seed Sameer Verma, who won the season-opening Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold, has struggled to make an impact ever since. Having drawn in the half, that also has defending champion Lee Hyun Il, who will face Parupalli Kashyap in the opening round, the 22-year-old has to punch above his weight to go the distance.

Budding shuttlers Lakhanee Sarang, Harsheel Dani and Abhishek Yelagar will also be in action in the over the week in the United States.

Strong Men's doubles units

India have two pairs of Men's doubles shuttlers in the upcoming tournament -- third seeds Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy and fourth seeds Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Third seeds Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra will be in focus in the Mixed Doubles category.

Order of Play of key first-round matches

Men's singles

Lee Hyun Il vs Parupalli Kashyap

Sameer Verma vs Hoang Nam Nguyen

HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber

Women's singles