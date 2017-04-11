WikiLeaks claims that National Security Agency (NSA), an intelligence organisation of the United States, has been authorised to spy on foreign-based political organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Hundreds of NSA cyber weapons variants publicly released including code showing hacking of Pakistan mobile system," Wikileaks tweeted.

According to ANI, WikiLeaks has also claimed that apart from BJP, the NSA has also been spying on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Reportedly, NSA has also hacked into Pakistan's mobile networking systems.

But this isn't the first time that reports of NSA spying on political organisations have come up. According to the Express Tribune, a classified document had revealed that NSA had been sanctioned to spy on most countries, and some international bodies and political parties under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

According to The Washington Post, the NSA had sought permission to carry out surveillance of BJP and other political organisations across the globe like Lebanon's Amal, the Bolivarian Continental Coordinator of Venezuela, Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, Egyptian National Salvation Front and the PPP.

The NSA was also reportedly authorised to spy on international bodies such as United Nations, International Atomic Energy Agency, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank and many others.