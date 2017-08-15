US Ambassador to India MaryKay Carlson
US Ambassador to India MaryKay Carlson.Twitter screengrab

The US Ambassador to India MaryKay Loss Carlson, who had sought help from the Twitterati a few days ago to find a suitable saree to wear on August 15, celebrated India's 71st Independence Day by draping a gorgeous Kanjeevaram.

Carlson, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi tweeted a photo of her in the ethnic wear before attending an Independence Day event and captioned it as "the voters' choice" of saree.

She also greeted India a Happy Independence Day. "Best wishes to the people of this great country as they celebrate Independence Day," Carlson said on Twitter.

Carlson had embarked on this special saree hunt a month back. Interestingly, a section of the Twitterati took a keen interest in her hunt that was named #SareeSearch.

On August 4, Carlson posted a video of her choices on Twitter after she visited a shop in New Delhi called Khadi India.

"I had a great time in Khadi India searching for the very first saree I intend to wear this year to Indian Independence Day," Carlson was quoted as saying in her video.

Carlson asked the Twitter users to help her choose one from Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar by casting their vote online.

Her post was soon flooded with responses from over 2,000 Twitter users who not only voiced out their choice but also appreciated her for deciding to wear India's traditional apparel.

Most of the social media users voted for Kanjeevaram saree, a silk saree from South India which is famous for its elaborate zari work and the usage of bold colours.

However, her search did not end there. She also sought help from the Twitterati to help her choose a matching blouse for her saree.

Meanwhile, her final choice has earned her loads of praises. It has been retweeted more than 500 times and fetched her more than 2,000 likes.

