The US Ambassador to India MaryKay Loss Carlson, who had sought help from the Twitterati a few days ago to find a suitable saree to wear on August 15, celebrated India's 71st Independence Day by draping a gorgeous Kanjeevaram.

Carlson, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi tweeted a photo of her in the ethnic wear before attending an Independence Day event and captioned it as "the voters' choice" of saree.

She also greeted India a Happy Independence Day. "Best wishes to the people of this great country as they celebrate Independence Day," Carlson said on Twitter.

Carlson had embarked on this special saree hunt a month back. Interestingly, a section of the Twitterati took a keen interest in her hunt that was named #SareeSearch.

On August 4, Carlson posted a video of her choices on Twitter after she visited a shop in New Delhi called Khadi India.

"I had a great time in Khadi India searching for the very first saree I intend to wear this year to Indian Independence Day," Carlson was quoted as saying in her video.

Carlson asked the Twitter users to help her choose one from Jamdani, Dupion, Kanjeevaram and Tussar by casting their vote online.

It was hard to narrow down my #SareeSearch to only four. Watch the video to see my choices. #WeWearCulture @minmsme @ChairmanKvic pic.twitter.com/hj7AWXO6Br — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 4, 2017

Her post was soon flooded with responses from over 2,000 Twitter users who not only voiced out their choice but also appreciated her for deciding to wear India's traditional apparel.

You looked fantastic in the Saree! ? Thank you for trying our our cultural wear! — Akshay (@akshayd_mufc) August 4, 2017

Thank you for your interest in Indian culture. Wear any saree. You'll look great. We too love America — KALI CHARAN GANTAYAT (@charan_kali) August 5, 2017

Dear Madam Carlson, You look beautiful in Saree. We, Indians feel great when we see u in saree. It shows love and respect you're giving us — Ram Bhat (@RamBhat4) August 4, 2017

Most of the social media users voted for Kanjeevaram saree, a silk saree from South India which is famous for its elaborate zari work and the usage of bold colours.

Thanks for helping w/ my #SareeSearch. Great feedback- I’ve learned so much! Check back on #IndependenceDay to see which saree won the poll! pic.twitter.com/yFgQCjvIMo — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 10, 2017

Dear mam, first I thank you for choosing our Indian culture. You are looking gorgeous in all four sarees. Kanjeevaram is one of the best. — अजय कुमार मोदी (@ajaycpp) August 4, 2017

Kanjeevaram Saree, you look elegant — shajumannarakkal@gma (@shajumannarakk1) August 4, 2017

The Kanjeevaram undoubtedly. — MA Deviah (@deviah) August 4, 2017

#KANJEEVARM SAREE also known as Kanchipuram Silk Saree. #Kanjeevaram is best option for you to honor new Hindustaan. — Prashant Kr. Mishra (@prashantkatyani) August 4, 2017

However, her search did not end there. She also sought help from the Twitterati to help her choose a matching blouse for her saree.

Now that my #SareeSearch is over, I’m working on the blouse-what amazing options! Thanks for the helpful ideas &suggestions! #WeWearCulture pic.twitter.com/aBpsHdAm4j — MaryKay Loss Carlson (@USAmbIndia) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, her final choice has earned her loads of praises. It has been retweeted more than 500 times and fetched her more than 2,000 likes.

Ma'am !! Looking Gorgeous !!!

Sincere gratitude for embracing our culture on this auspicious day #IndependenceDayIndia #WeWearCulture — NEW HORIZON?? (@JerryByomkesh) August 15, 2017

Thank You Ma'am for the kind gesture! !!☺ you look beautiful in this attire. — Darshan (@ddpandya) August 15, 2017

May be u born in USA but have heart of India — Suresh Periwal (@periwals) August 15, 2017