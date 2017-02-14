Suriya'a Singam 3 (S3/Si3) has made good collection at the US box office in the first weekend. The movie has topped the US business chart for South Indian movies, beating Namo Venkateshaya and Nenu Local.

The Suriya and Anushka Shetty-starrer, which was released in Tamil and Telugu, was premiered in the US last Wednesday (Feb 8). Singam 3 received good response in the preview shows, but despite a positive feedback from the audience, the movie could not see a big growth at the US box office in the following days.

Singam 3 collected approximately $311,514 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise break is $42,022 on Wednesday premieres, $36,914 on Thursday, $65,295 on Friday, $112,243 on Saturday and $49,173 on Sunday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#Singam3 (Telugu+Tamil) collects $49,173 on Sunday and the total gross is $311,514 "

The Nagarjuna-starrer got a poor opening and could not show a jump on the following days. Om Namo Venkatesaya has collected $156,340 at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is: $15,498 on Thursday premieres, $32,890 on Friday, $75,732 on Saturday and $32,220 on Sunday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#OmNamoVenkatesaya collects $32,220 on Sunday and the total gross in USA is $156,340 "

Nenu Local has collected $101,964 at the US box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day collection to $953,362. Its day-wise breakup is: $25,090 on 2nd Friday, $53,269 on 2nd Saturday and $23,605 on 2nd Sunday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: #NenuLocal collects $23,605 on 2nd Sunday in USA and the total gross is $953,362 "

Nenu Local has inched closer to the $1-million mark at the US box office and it needs to collect $46,638 to achieve this rare feat. Its current trends show that the movie would achieve the much-needed numbers in its third week. It will be second film of Nani to cross this mark after Bhale Bhale Magadivoy.