Rana Daggubati's Ghazi made a decent collection at the US box office in the second weekend and topped the US business chart for Telugu movies again, beating the new release, Winner, starring Sai Dharam Tej.

The Sankalp Reddy-directed war drama collected $565,011 at the US box office in the first week. Trade analysts predicted that the dream run of Ghazi would halt in its second week, as it clashed with Winner, featuring young hero from the mega family, which enjoys huge fan following in the country. The film, however, remained undeterred by the new release and made decent business in the second week.

Ghazi collected $111,059 from around 75 screens at the US box office in the second weekend and its 10-day US total collection has reached $676,070 (Rs 4.51 crore). The movie is now inching towards $1 million mark in the country. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Ghazi - USA - Week 2: Fri $ 26,990, Sat $ 56,184, Sun $ 27,885. Total: $ 676,070 [₹ 4.51 cr]. @Rentrak."

On other hand, the Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet-starrer was expected to start with a bang at the ticket counters in the country and top the US business chart for Telugu movies. Winner did it in the premiere shows on Thursday night and became the biggest opener for Tej, beating the record of his previous hit film, Supreme. But the mixed word of mouth affected its business over the weekend.

Winner has collected approximately $80,875 from over 90 screens at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $28,854 from Thursday premieres, $18,309 on Friday, $23,456 on Saturday and $9,820 on Sunday. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Winner collects $9,820 on Sunday in USA and the total gross is $80,875 "

However, some old Telugu releases are still running in a limited number of screens in the country. Khaidi No 150 grossed $550 in the seventh weekend, taking its 47-day total to $2,446,098 (Rs 16.33 crore. Shatamanam Bhavati raked in $292 from 1 screen in its seventh weekend and its 44-day total is $796,483 (Rs 5.32 crore). Om Namo Venkateshaya collected $190 from 2 screens in its fourth weekend and its 24-day total stands at $244,610 (Rs 1.64 crores).