Mahanubhavudu has registered a superb collection at the US box office in four days and smashed the lifetime records of Sharwanand's Express Raja and Maruthi Dasari's Babu Bangaram in just three days.

Mahanubhavudu was released in 120 screens across North America, but the people in the industry were sceptic about its performance at the ticket counters as it clashed with Spyder and Jai Lava Kusa. However, Spyder opened to negative response, which paved the way to rock the US box office.

The Maruthi Dasari-directed movie not only opened to fantastic response but also led the race over the weekend, beating Spyder and Jai Lava Kusa. Mahanubhavudu collected $513,616 (Rs 3.36 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend. The movie broke the record of Shatamanam Bhavati, which minted $388,050 (Rs 2.65 crore) at the US box office in its opening weekend.

Express Raja and Babu Bangaram collected $415,449 (Rs 2.83 crore) $489,012 (Rs 3.26 crore) at the US box office in their lifetime and they were the second highest grossing movies for Sharwanand and Maruthi Dasari, respectively. Mahanubhavudu has shattered these records in just three days.

The Sharwanand-starrer witnessed a steep decline in its collection on Monday, but its business was much bigger than that of Spyder and Jai Lava Kusa. Mahanubhavudu collected $15,071 at the US box office on Monday, taking its four-day total collection to $528,687. The breakup of its collection is $87,975 on Thursday, $124,504 on Friday, $203,708 on Saturday, $97,429 on Sunday and $15,071 Monday.

Mahanubhavudu is likely to beat the lifetime record of Shatamanam Bhavati, which is the highest grossing movie for Sharwanand with its collection of $796,483 (Rs 5.32 crore). But it may not beat the record of Maruthi Dasari's previous hit film Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, which collected $1,427,092 (Rs 9.24 crore) at the US box office in its lifetime and is the highest grossing movies for the director.