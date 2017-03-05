Vijay Deverakonda's Dwaraka has made better collection than Raj Tarun's Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (KUJ) and Manchu Manoj's Gunturodu US box office in Thursday premieres as well as on the first day.

Vijay Deverakonda has scored a blockbuster success with his 2016 movie Pelli Choopulu, which surprised everyone by crossing $1 million mark at the US box office. The movie has not only grossed $1.22 million, but has also got huge fan base for this actor. Its success had generated lot of hype for his latest outing Dwaraka. Trade experts had predicted it to fare better than other two new releases in the country.

Dwaraka, Kittu Unnadu Jagratha and Gunturodu were released in nearly 50, 60 and 20 screens, respectively, in North America on March 3. All the three movies had preview shows in a good number of cinema halls on Thursday (March 2) night and the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer fared far better than other two films. In fact, its collection was more than the total business of both the movies together.

Dwaraka has collected $10,753 at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday, while Kittu Unnadu Jagratha and Gunturodu raked in $7,356 and $1,291, respectively. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "USA premieres collections; #Dwaraka - $10,753, #KittuUnnaduJagratha - $7,356, #Gunturodu - $1,291 "

The Manchu Manoj-starrer showed a steep decline in its collection on Friday, while other two films had good jumps in their business. Dwaraka, Kittu Unnadu Jagratha and Gunturodu collected $13,000, $13,000 and $408, respectively, at the US box office on their first day. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer has lead the race at the US box office.

Despite clashing with new releases, the two-week-old movie Ghazi continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters on its third Friday. Its 15-day total collection has reached $729,700 at the US box office. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "USA Coll on 3March17: #KUJ $13k (21k), #Dwaraka $13k (23.75k), #Gunturodu $408 (1.7k), #Winner $233 (96.8k), #Ghazi $7.6k (729.7k) "